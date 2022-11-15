Will initiate  campaign to get detainees back to their homes : Apni Party

When asked whether the party will pursue the release of stone-pelters and political prisoners only, or it will also seek the release of those who are imprisoned on the charges of militant activities, Apni Party General Secretary said, “We will look into the cases of each and every jailed individual. Some of them are arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA) and many of them might have completed their supposed jail term, and now they deserve to be released. We will approach the government review committee with these cases and pursue their release. Also, we will try to convince the government that the boys who have been arrested for stone pelting should be released and given a chance to restart a normal life with their families. Moreover, we will pursue the cases of all political prisoners irrespective of their political ideologies.”