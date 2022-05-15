Will investigate why Waqf contributions to IUST were not acknowledged: Darakshan Andrabi

Q: Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been engaged in all the good works like establishment of universities and hospitals in Jammu. Why wasn’t Waqf despite all its riches able to get involved in asset building?

A: I want to inform the people that Waqf Board has donated 11 crore rupees and 200-kanal land for the establishment of IUST Awantipora. But it is surprising and unfortunate that this is not mentioned anywhere. Not even the name of Waqf Board is not mentioned anywhere in the university. Did the then government not know that this land belonged to Waqf? Did the rulers not know that we have poor kids who need support in education? We need a share in the University because we have donated land and the 11-crore donated then are worth 1100 crore now. We will investigate why was it kept hidden from people when it helped IUST with 200 kanal land and 11 crore rupees. People need to know this. We are not here to dig up old things, but now there is accountability. Construction work is going on at several places. Scholarships are being given to students. Issues like addressing suicide cases need to be dealt with. Elderly people are being forced out of their homes and we recently heard about the murder of a man by his sons. They even dumped his body in a lake. We want to work on these issues.