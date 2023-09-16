Will keep promises made with people : DPAP

“Whatever we promise you this time, note it down as we assure you we will live upto our promises and commitments,” said Bhat while addressing the party workers at Devsar, South Kashmir. He said that only Ghulam Nabi Azad has the potential and vision to ensure socioeconomic upliftment of people in the UT. “What he could do in just three years of his government as chief minister, others failed to do so through out their political career. So the choice is left with people either to continue suffer from generation to generation or choose a leader who secures the future of coming generations,” he told party workers.