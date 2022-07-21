Will never deceive people with emotional slogans: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari while speaking at a public rally in Baramulla, said that “unlike the traditional political parties, Apni Party does not believe in politics of deceit and duplicity". "We will never try to attract people with emotional slogans or false promises. We will only say what we believe in,” he said.

Over the number of people turning up at the rally, Bukhari said, “Such public rallies are the response to those who falsely propagate that AP has no grassroots level public support in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said the traditional political parties, "over a period of 75 years, have been misleading you by emotional slogans, which eventually brought only miseries and deaths to this place.”

“These traditional parties fooled people in the name of emotional slogans such as plebiscite, autonomy, self-rule, and so on. They allured people with these exciting slogans just to ensure they remain in power. These political parties and their leaders had made people believe that they were the protectors of Article 370 of the constitution. But finally, the tragedy occurred on August 5, 2019, when this article was removed. Now the same parties and politicians shamelessly try to fool people again by saying that they will get this article back,” said Bukhari.