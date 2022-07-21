Will never deceive people with emotional slogans: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar July 21: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Thursday said that he will "continue upholding the politics of truth and honesty even if it does not fetch political gains for his party".
Bukhari while speaking at a public rally in Baramulla, said that “unlike the traditional political parties, Apni Party does not believe in politics of deceit and duplicity". "We will never try to attract people with emotional slogans or false promises. We will only say what we believe in,” he said.
Over the number of people turning up at the rally, Bukhari said, “Such public rallies are the response to those who falsely propagate that AP has no grassroots level public support in Jammu and Kashmir.”
He said the traditional political parties, "over a period of 75 years, have been misleading you by emotional slogans, which eventually brought only miseries and deaths to this place.”
“These traditional parties fooled people in the name of emotional slogans such as plebiscite, autonomy, self-rule, and so on. They allured people with these exciting slogans just to ensure they remain in power. These political parties and their leaders had made people believe that they were the protectors of Article 370 of the constitution. But finally, the tragedy occurred on August 5, 2019, when this article was removed. Now the same parties and politicians shamelessly try to fool people again by saying that they will get this article back,” said Bukhari.
He urged people not to believe "deceitful promises by the traditional parties again". “Please do not let these traditional parties deceit you again and again. You have had enough of the politics of lies and deceit over the period of the last 75 years. These so-called leaders have been misleading you just to ensure they remain in power all the time.”
Bukhari said that Apni Party "is there to work for the peace, prosperity, and the development of Jammu and Kashmir. We have a clearcut vision and approach to implement our agenda. We do not believe in the politics that would eventually land our youth either in jails or in graveyards. We want to see our young generation prosper.”
The Apni Party chief also referred to the horticulture industry, he said has a "scope to become the backbone of our overall economy, but it faces some issues". He said the orchard owners face a huge financial burden to carry fruit to the outside mandi with refrigerated transport. "Our government would subsidize the charges of refrigerated transport by 75 percent. Similarly, we will compensate the orchard owners who lose a few years of their production while transforming the land to enable it for the High-Density Plantation,” he said.
Bukhari said that J&K has a huge potential for economic empowerment. “Almighty has given us everything that we need for our economic growth and sustained prosperity, but for this, we ought to create a conducive atmosphere to reap the benefits.”
He stressed on the restoration of peace, saying, “only a peaceful environment will enable us to explore and utilize our God-gifted resources". "Investments, which are important for economic growth, come only in a peaceful atmosphere. Peace and tranquillity in this region would also open up new opportunities for employment here,” he said.
Reiterating his demand for the release of jailed youth, Apni Party President said, the youth who are in jails "are our kith and kin". "The government must ensure that they are given an opportunity to transform their lives for the better. Most of these people might be eagerly wanting to come out of the prisons, thus the government must release them on the guarantees of their parents and village heads,” he said. Several Apni Party leaders were present in the rally.