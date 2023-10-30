‘Will not go unpunished’: LG Sinha condemns killing of migrant worker in Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 30: Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Monday condemned the killing of a migrant worker in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
In a message, the Lt Governor said the killing of innocent civilian Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, will not go unpunished.
“I strongly condemn the despicable and cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Mukesh Kumar. We are firmly resolved to eliminate the terrorist menace that continues to receive encouragement and reinforcement from across the border,” the Lt Governor said.