Will provide best facilities to specially-abled students: KU VC

Speaking at a modest event organised by the Department of Students Welfare to distribute aids and appliances among specially-abled students of the University, Prof Nilofer said her administration will leave no stone unturned to ensure a hassle-free stay of specially-abled students in the teaching departments or hostels.

“We want our specially-abled students, who are a lifeblood of our University, from all our campuses to focus on their studies. We will provide all possible facilities within our resources to facilitate this. We are equally determined to encourage maximum participation of specially-abled students in the extracurricular and sports activities,” she said.