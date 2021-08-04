Will pursue agenda of struggle through democratic means: Peoples Conference

Srinagar, Aug 4: Jammu Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) on Wednesday said that ‘August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a day of disempowerment in the history of J&K.’

According to a statement issued here, party spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said that the decisions taken on August 5th 2019 are ‘spiteful and contrary to ideals and values of a democracy, federal character of the Indian State and these decisions were thrusted forcefully upon the populace of the region and lack acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses.’

“Confusing the quiescence of the people of J&K as an acquiescence or approval to the decision taken on August 5th is gross misreading of the situation drummed up by sections of media and intelligentsia. Reality and perception on the ground is diametrically opposite to the make-believe assessments that do not take the point of view of people into consideration”, he said.

“By revoking Article 370 and downgrading J&K into a Union Territory, the government of the day has inflicted irreversible humiliation to the advocates of mainstream in J&K and pushed them against the wall”, he said.

“He further maintained that J&K Peoples Conference is committed to continue its principled struggle for the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that the party will pursue this agenda through democratic and legal means,” the statement reads.