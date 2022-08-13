Will push last nail in the coffin of terrorism in J&K in a year: LG Manoj Sinha

“Time has come when all of us will have to work together to cement peace. Within a year from now, we will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism and make peace a permanent feature of J&K,” the LG said addressing a gathering at SKICC as per news agency KNO. He said security forces are working day in and out to cement peace in J&K.

He said that without peace, there can be no development in any part of the world. “Some people are wearing dark glasses and can’t see development taking place in J&K. Union Minister is on record in the parliament that 1 Crore tourists visited J&K this year. Srinagar airport saw 110 flights operating in a day while 44 flights operated from Jammu airport against the previous record of six flights a day,” he said.