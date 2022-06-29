‘Will regulate Govt land use for private schools’

The department also highlighted that to fulfill these objectives, SO 177 dated April 15, 2022, has been issued so that at the time of NOC, an affiliation for schools at a different level, the use of land can be verified.

It said that in case of any private school running on government land with due permission from competent revenue authority, they would be asked to submit papers regarding permission for use and lease of that particular government land.

The department said that the step was aimed to check the corruption and mushrooming growth of private schools running on government land without permission.