Will resolve your service related issues within a week’s time: Div Com to protesting KP employees in south Kashmir

Srinagar May 17: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole Tuesday visited the Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting against KP employee Rahul Bhat's killing and demanding to be transferred outside valley, at Vessu in south Kashmir and assured them that all the service related issues will be resolved within a week’s time while their other demands will be taken up with top officials.
Pole, who was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar as per news agency KNO met protesting KPs at Vessu camp. The KPs handed over the memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner regarding their demands including their relocation to Jammu. The KP community, especially the employees working in Kashmir under Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) are up in arms since Rahul's killing at Tehsil office Chadoora last week. They have alleged that the scheme was a failure and demanded their transfer out of the valley.
Addressing the protesting KPs, the Divisional Commissioner said that all the issues related to the services of KPs will be resolved within a week as steps are already afoot.
“I assure you that your issues related to jobs, place of postings, districts of postings, promotions etc will be resolved within a week,” Pole said.
He said that militants have "lost their strength of targeting big security installations which they used to do earlier and now they are attacking soft targets including unarmed policemen who visit homes on leave". “These killings are meant to create fear psychosis among minorities. I can tell you that the security environment in Kashmir is not what it was some 10 years ago. There is a lot of improvement,” he said.