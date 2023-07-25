Will serve aspirations of people : PDP

Srinagar July 25: PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura today said that his party will do everything possible to serve the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to press release he was addressing a workers’ meeting at Habba Kadal. The meeting was a part of party’s outreach programme and was also attended by ex MLA Anjum Fazli, Abdul Hameed Kohsheen, District President Abdul Qayoom Bhat , Additional Spokesperson Abdul Rauf Bhat , Mohit Bhan , M Altaf Ahmad, Bilal Ahmed , Fayaz Reshi , and Mohd Shafi Kundangar .The meeting was organised by PDP Constituency incharge Habba kadal Arif Laigroo
Addressing the gathering Hanjura, said that PDP will do every possible thing to serve aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and we are committed to raise the voice of people forcefully and assured that party “will not let down our people.” Hanjura further expressed gratitude to the party workers at the grassroots level who have stood firm with the party and its struggle despite the pressures.
“The workers are the real strength of the party and PDP shall stand firm to represent their aspirations”, he added. Hanjura during the meeting asked the workers to make preparations for PDP foundation day, which will be held on July 31 at Sher-e- Kashmir Park. He said, “Most of the people in Habba Kadal are hand to mouth earners. The situation in the area is so dire that after the installation of smart meters will add further to the miseries of people in Habba Kadal. Most of households would either have no electricity or no food to eat.”