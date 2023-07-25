Will serve aspirations of people : PDP

According to press release he was addressing a workers’ meeting at Habba Kadal. The meeting was a part of party’s outreach programme and was also attended by ex MLA Anjum Fazli, Abdul Hameed Kohsheen, District President Abdul Qayoom Bhat , Additional Spokesperson Abdul Rauf Bhat , Mohit Bhan , M Altaf Ahmad, Bilal Ahmed , Fayaz Reshi , and Mohd Shafi Kundangar .The meeting was organised by PDP Constituency incharge Habba kadal Arif Laigroo

Addressing the gathering Hanjura, said that PDP will do every possible thing to serve aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and we are committed to raise the voice of people forcefully and assured that party “will not let down our people.” Hanjura further expressed gratitude to the party workers at the grassroots level who have stood firm with the party and its struggle despite the pressures.