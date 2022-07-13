Win hearts of J&K people to end terrorism: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asked the Central Government to win the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and talk to the neighbouring country to end the terrorism here.
"If it is not done, we will continue to suffer, get killed and nobody will pay the attention," he said while talking to media persons after a party meeting here.
"This terrorism continues here. The ministers say it has ended. But let me tell you that it can end only if Central Government wins the hearts and minds of the people here in Jammu and Kashmir, holds dialogue with the neighbouring country and finds a solution," Dr Farooq said. He strongly condemned the killing of a police officer in a militant attack in Srinagar yesterday."
Our party strongly condemns his killing. His son was killed in an encounter by military in 2020 and yesterday he was killed by militants. We do not know who kills and who protects here," the NC president said. The former Chief Minister demanded adequate compensation to the affected family.
He criticised the administration for not allowing his party to offer fateha and pay floral tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 at Khwaja Naqashband sahab ( RA) shrine . " First they cancelled the public holiday on Martyrs Day on July 13 and are now disallowing us to go at the Martyrs Graveyard," NC President said.
Asked about the situation in Sri Lanka, Farooq said, " I pray and hope that such a situation does not arise here. I also pray that the problems of Sri Lanka people get solved."
Earlier, addressing the party meeting, Farooq recalled the sacrifice of the July 13, 1931 martyrs. He said the day is an important landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir which will never go out of sight. He stated that the implications of the day thickened over time and resulted in the transformation of the state from a feudalistic to a democratic one.