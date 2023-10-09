Winners of painting competition felicitated

Udhampur, Oct 9: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, SaloniRai, extended her warmest congratulations to the winners of the Wall Painting Competition held under the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, organized by the District Administration Udhampur on October 2 at ShaheedBhagat Singh Park Udhampur.
The competition was marked by the enthusiastic participation of talented artists, including students from various educational institutions, who used their artistic skills to convey messages of cleanliness and Gandhian values.
The DC graced the occasion and personally felicitated the competition winners.