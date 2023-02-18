Winter Carnival 2023 | Trekking expedition to Datwas Meadows flagged off in Bandipora

The expedition was part of the Winter Carnival 2023. In it’s second phase the festival is being celebrated at Surinder- a picturesque valley in Arin Block with an aim to explore the potential of the area for winter tourism and winter sports. Hundreds of adventure loving youngsters from across the District converged at mini-secretariat Bandipora where from they started their journey to Surinder village and then a trek to Datwas meadows.

As part of the ongoing Winter Carnival Bandipora, the District Administration organized a first of its kind snow festival at Serinder . The festival evoked tremendous response from not only the locals of the area but from adventure lovers as well. The locals were jubilant and lauded the district administration for conducting the first ever winter festival at Serinder.