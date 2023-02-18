Winter Carnival 2023 | Trekking expedition to Datwas Meadows flagged off in Bandipora

Bandipora, Feb 18: The Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad on Friday flagged off a group of adventure lovers for a trekking expedition to Detwas meadows in Surinder valley of the district.
The expedition was part of the Winter Carnival 2023. In it’s second phase the festival is being celebrated at Surinder- a picturesque valley in Arin Block with an aim to explore the potential of the area for winter tourism and winter sports. Hundreds of adventure loving youngsters from across the District converged at mini-secretariat Bandipora where from they started their journey to Surinder village and then a trek to Datwas meadows.
As part of the ongoing Winter Carnival Bandipora, the District Administration organized a first of its kind snow festival at Serinder . The festival evoked tremendous response from not only the locals of the area but from adventure lovers as well. The locals were jubilant and lauded the district administration for conducting the first ever winter festival at Serinder.
Colorful local Gojri cultural performances, snow sports activities like Sheen Jung(Snow fight), snow kabaddi, trekking, camping, photography and display of local cuisine were the main highlights of the day.
On the directions of District Development Commissioner Bandipora the event was presided over by ADC Bandipora Waseem Raja who was also overall incharge of the event.
Earlier the local tribal community welcomed the participants including ADC Bandipora with traditional songs and in their local attires. Among the various prominent persons attending the grand event include officers from Police, Army and civil departments like Rural Development,Forest,Industries,Fisheries,Education, Youth Service and Sports. Besides, the local DDC, BDC members present in the event appreciated the role of District administration for organizing the first winter festival at Serinder.
A delegation from Tourism Travel trade including social media influencers headed by renowned Adventure Tour Operator attended the event and assured the administration and locals that they will ensure promotion of the area and will bring large number of tourists to Serinder in coming months.The event was organised in collaboration with Ali Sports Academy Bandipora, Departments of Rural Development, Forest, Education, YSS, Fisheries, etc.
The ADC during his address lauded the efforts of Faisal Ali Dar Padmashri for his support in organizing the event which includes conduct of snow sporting activities.
He complemented the local tribal community for their warmth and hospitality towards the participants.He lauded the efforts of youth of Bandipora for their contribution towards making the event a success.
He highlighted the vision of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to highlight the tourism potential of various offbeat destinations for which the District administration is organizing such promotional events to ensure that local unemployed youth are able to earn their livelihood. It was revealed that in the coming days various grand festivals are being organized at offbeat places like Athwatoo, Aragam etc.