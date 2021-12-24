Winter preparedness, developmental works reviewed at Handwara

Kupwara, Dec 24: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat Friday convened a meeting of concerned officers at Handwara to review the developmental works and winter preparedness in the subdivision.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Bhat took a detailed review of the progress of works of each department in the subdivision.
He directed the concerned officers to ensure the completion of works taken up within the stipulated time frame.
Bhat directed the concerned officers to keep their men and machinery available given snowfall prediction to meet out any exigency on the ground.