Winter preparedness measures reviewed in Shopian

Shopian, Oct 20: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today chaired a meeting of officers to review winter preparedness of different departments in the district. During the meeting, the DC reviewed action plans prepared by the concerned departments to prevent interruption in road connectivity and services during the upcoming winter season.
DC instructed the concerned officers to execute mitigation plans with full efficiency to avoid any inconvenience to people by extending a prompt response. He also called for better coordination in dealing with snow clearance operations and to ensure smooth power, water supply and other essential supplies.
KPDCL offices were directed to enhance buffer stocks of Transformers and stick to the electricity schedule and ensure no unscheduled power cuts are made.
The DC directed AD FCS&CA to start winter stockings in snow bound areas. He also directed AEE Mughal road to gear up activities and put whole men and machinery into service during snowfall and said that any kind of laxity will not be tolerated in this regard.
The meeting was informed that there are 18 snow clearance machines with Mechanical Division Shopian and the department is ready to face any kind of eventuality during the snowfall in the district.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC, ACR, SDM-Zainapora, Ex Ens of PHE, R&B and KPDCL, Tehsildars, besides officers and officials.