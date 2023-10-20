Winter preparedness measures reviewed in Shopian

The DC directed AD FCS&CA to start winter stockings in snow bound areas. He also directed AEE Mughal road to gear up activities and put whole men and machinery into service during snowfall and said that any kind of laxity will not be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting was informed that there are 18 snow clearance machines with Mechanical Division Shopian and the department is ready to face any kind of eventuality during the snowfall in the district.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC, ACR, SDM-Zainapora, Ex Ens of PHE, R&B and KPDCL, Tehsildars, besides officers and officials.