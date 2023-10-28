Winter preparedness meeting held in Anantnag
Anantnag, Oct 28: Deputy Commissioner (DC) AnantnagSyeedFakhrudin Hamid Saturday chaired a meeting of the officers of the line departments to review the district’s preparedness for the upcoming winter season.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was held to discuss and strategise the measures required to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of the district during the winter.
The DC Anantnagemphasised the importance of being well-prepared for the winter months, which could often bring harsh weather conditions and various challenges.
He directed the administration to ensure that snow clearance operations would be well-coordinated to keep roads and essential routes open for transportation, emergency services, and daily commuters.
Hamid passed directions to chalk out and review plans for emergency response and disaster management to ensure swift and efficient assistance during extreme weather events.
He said that a close watch should be kept on the availability of essential supplies like food, fuel, and medicines, to prevent any shortages during the winter.
The DC Anantnag said that adequate shelters and heating facilities should be provided to those in need, especially those living in vulnerable areas.
He said that an information campaign would be launched to educate the people on winter safety measures, including guidelines for staying warm and safe during cold weather.
Hamid also passed directions for ensuring that health services were fully operational and accessible during the winter season, with a particular focus on addressing cold-related illnesses.
He emphasised that the administration was committed to the safety and well-being of the residents of Anantnag, and every effort would be made to ensure a smooth and secure winter season.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, SP, CMO, Engineers of Jal Shakti, PMGSY, KPDCL, M&ED, NHICDL, and EOs of MCs also attended the meeting.