Winter preparedness meeting held in Anantnag

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was held to discuss and strategise the measures required to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of the district during the winter.

The DC Anantnagemphasised the importance of being well-prepared for the winter months, which could often bring harsh weather conditions and various challenges.

He directed the administration to ensure that snow clearance operations would be well-coordinated to keep roads and essential routes open for transportation, emergency services, and daily commuters.