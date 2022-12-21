Winter vacation in courts from January 2

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Subordinate Courts in Kashmir Province and the Courts located in District Kishtwar; District Dada; and Courts located at Batote, Gaol, Banihal and Ukhral in District Ramban and Bani in District Kathua of Jammu Division in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as well as all Courts located in the Union Territory of Ladakh shall observe 15 days winter vacations with effect from 02-01-2023 to 16-01-2023 (both days inclusive),” reads a notification issued by Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar Judicial.