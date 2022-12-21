Winter vacation in courts from January 2

Srinagar, Dec 21: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday announced fifteen days of winter vacations in subordinate courts in Kashmir, some districts of Jammu as well as Ladakh from January 2.
“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Subordinate Courts in Kashmir Province and the Courts located in District Kishtwar; District Dada; and Courts located at Batote, Gaol, Banihal and Ukhral in District Ramban and Bani in District Kathua of Jammu Division in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as well as all Courts located in the Union Territory of Ladakh shall observe 15 days winter vacations with effect from 02-01-2023 to 16-01-2023 (both days inclusive),” reads a notification issued by Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar Judicial.
“The Principal District and Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of the concerned Districts shall make the suitable arrangements for disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of such vacations in the areas within their respective jurisdictions”, it adds.