Winter vacations announced for KU, IUST

Srinagar, Dec 24: The authorities at Kashmir University (KU) and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) have announced winter vacations for the students and the teaching departments of the varsity.
As per the notice issued by the Joint Registrar Academic Affairs as KU, the teaching departments of the University and its satellite campuses will observe winter vacations from January 1, 20222 to February 28, 2022.
The notice further states that the departmental offices shall function normally and the heads of the departments, directors of campuses and centres shall ensure that the examinations, (if any) and other activities are conducted as per schedule.
“The remedial classes (offline or online mode) shall be conducted by the departments to complete the remaining syllabus, if any, during the period-of, winter break,” the notice reads.
Meanwhile the authorities at IUST have announced winter vacation of 23 days from January 1 to January 23, 2022 for the varsity, nursing colleges and polytechnic college.
The notice in this regard has been issued by the deputy registrar academics of IUST.
“The winter vacation will be observed from January 1 to 23 January. However the online class work, examination and other necessary academic activities will be conducted as per schedule,” the IUST notice reads.
The IUST has further stated that all the Heads of the departments, in-charge heads, principals and coordinators will ensure that departments, centres, colleges are functional during winter vacations to make necessary arrangements for upcoming NAAC visit.
The students however opposed the IUST decision for curtailing the duration of winter vacation saying that the students would get 50 days to two month vacation during winter months.
Registrar IUST Prof. Naseer Iqbal when contacted said the vacation was curtailed owing to the upcoming NAAC visit to the University which is scheduled in the first week of February. “We are busy with NAAC preparation for the last six months and that is the only reason for curtailing the winter vacation of students and other departments,” he said.