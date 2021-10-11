Wired empty bottles trigger bomb scare in Tral

Srinagar, Oct 11: A "suspicious" object which was found on Monday near BDO office in Dadsara area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and which had created a bomb scare in the area has turned out to be empty plastic bottles.
News agency GNS while quoting a police officer reported that a Bomb Disposal Squad was called after the suspicious object was found in the area.
After searching the object for possible explosives, the BDS found that it contained a few plastic bottles which were tied with a wire, the officer said.