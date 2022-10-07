With a rider, FFRC allows private schools to hike transport fee by 14% from March 2022

Srinagar, Oct 7: The FFRC Friday ordered that the private schools could hike the transport fee of students by 14 percent from March this year.
However, the FFRC has kept a rider in the order that the schools while giving the hike in transport charges should not exceed the upper limit of Rs 2000 per month per child.
The FFRC order reads that any school management “who in the peculiar circumstances of the school” needs transport fees beyond Rs 2000 should submit its proposal to FFRC along with relevant documents with proper justification.
“In case of the complaint against any school in observing the FFRC order in breach, immediate action under Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act 2002 and Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools (Fixation, Determination, and Regulation of Fee) Rules' 2022 will be initiated which will include taking penal action against such schools,” the order reads.
Notably, the government was indecisive over allowing private schools to officially hike the transport fees of the student.
The uncertainty over the issues was lingering since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the closure of educational institutes for almost two years.
“The afore-stated transport or bus fee hike should be applicable from March 2022 in both Winter Zone and Summer Zone, when the schools resumed physical class work after lockdown," the FFRC order reads.
The decision to allow private schools to hike the transport fee for students has been taken after holding back-to-back deliberations with all the associations representing private schools.
“To further arrive at a fair, reasonable, and just conclusion, the school managements were asked to provide details about transport fee, which was being charged in October 2019 and which was being charged from March 2022 when the schools resumed physical work,” the order reads.
In wake of this, some schools submitted the details via email which was made part of the record after which the issue of charging transport fees was considered from all the relevant standpoints.
Besides considering other relevant parameters, the committee has taken note of the salary of drivers and conductors besides other persons rendering allied services, insurance, depreciation, fuel charges, and other relevant sections.
“The information provided by various stakeholders shows a yawning gap between the transport fee charged in urban, rural, and village areas,” the order reads.
The FFRC has observed that a school in a rural area was charging Rs 600 for a distance of 0 to 4 km while another school was charging Rs 600 for 0 to 8 km and another school was charging Rs 700 for 0 to 7 km.
“However, some schools in urban areas are charging a transport fee up to Rs 2000 and in a few cases above Rs 2000. There is a difference in the salary component of drivers and helpers of the schools located in urban and rural areas,” the order reads.
After considering all the aspects, the FFRC has allowed the schools in the winter zone to give a hike of 14 percent in the transport fees, which the schools in the winter zone were charging in October 2019.
“The schools in the summer zone would be entitled to give a hike of 14 percent in the transport fees which the schools in the summer zone were charging in February 2020,” the order reads.
The order reads that the schools whose transport fees by the afore-stated hike crosses Rs 2000 should be entitled to charge only Rs 2000 and the hike should restrict the upper limit of transport fee hike to Rs 2000 only.
“All the schools should faithfully and honestly follow the decision of the FFRC and implement the same in letter and spirit,” the order reads.