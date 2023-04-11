With five tunnels, 245 km Jmu-Sgr highway distance to be covered in three hours: Gadkari

Srinagar, Apr 11: Union Minister for Roads, Highways and Transport, Nitin Gadkari Tuesday said that on the 45 km stretch of Srinagar-Jammu highway, five tunnels will come up of which one has been inaugurated while work on other four is going on. He said once all the tunnels will be completed, the travel distance on Srinagar-Jammu highway, the life-life between J&K and the rest of the country will reduce to just three hours.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, Gadkari, who was accompanied by MoS PMO Dr Jitendera Singh, as reported by Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that of the total 245 km stretch of Srinagar-Jammu highway, there will be five tunnels coming up on 45 km stretch. “Today, we have achieved a breakthrough on one tunnel and next three will be completed by March next year. The fifth tunnel is a bit difficult and that may take a bit of time,” the Union Minister said.