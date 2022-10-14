Withdraw order granting permission to departmental stores to sell beer: Apni Party

Jammu, Oct 14: Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir today appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw the order granting permission to the departmental stores in J&K to sell beer, keeping in view the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a well attended joining programme at Apni Party office in Gandhi Nagar, Hassan Mir said that the LG Sinha should rethink and withdraw the order in public interest.
“The society in J&K, irrespective of religious identity, does not accept liquor or open sale of beer in departmental stores. It is considered a stigma,” he said.
He further said that the government should respect the sentiments of the people. Therefore, the order should be withdrawn and the LG administration should leave such decisions to the elected government, he added.
“The decisions which are taken without consulting the public representatives often land the government in trouble. Therefore, let the assembly elections be held and then the decision should be left to an elected government,” he added.
The joining programme was organised by district president Rural-B, Harpreet Singh in which dozens of people from R S Pura joined the Apni Party. These people were welcomed into the party by G H Mir.
Welcoming them into the party fold, he said, “People in Jammu have attracted towards Apni Party due to the programmes and policy of the party which does not believe in regions. It wants to keep the people of both the regions united and take the people of Jammu as well as Kashmir along.”