Withdrawal of Audiometry Technicians posts from SSB | CAT issues notice on plea challenging GAD order

The applicants through advocate Mir Suhail are seeking to quash the GAD order dated 03-02-2022 regarding withdrawal of posts referred to SSB prior to 31-10-2019, to the extent of petitioners for the post of Audiometry Technician advertised vide Advertisement Notification No.01/2019/001 to 01/2019/041 and Adv. No. No.02/2019/001 to 01/2019/041 dated 01-02- 2019.

In their plea, the applicants contended that they have already qualified the written test and with regard to verification of their degrees, the SSB had sought clarification from Health and Medical Education department and the said department had conformed to the selection agency that the degrees of the candidates were relevant as per J&K Para Medical Council.