Withdrawing political migrant pension not  wise decision: Congress

Srinagar, Sep 17: Senior Congress leader and Former Legislator G N Monga has urged the Jammu and Kashmir to revisit it's decision of withdrawing migrant pension of political leaders terming the decision as unfortunate and matter of grave concern.
In a statement Monga on Sunday expressed grave concern over withdrawing pension of political leaders belonging to different political parties despite braving the brunt of militancy.
“The previous state government in coordination with Centre had sanctioned monthly financial assistance and ration to political migrants on the basis of threats to their lives and families, but withdrawing the facility shall lead to their starvation, which will be suicidal for their families. They have paid the price for being Nationalist,” Monga added and cautioned the government about the fallout of this decision, which is bound to add more problems to migrants.
Senior Congress leader further said that political leaders under militant threat had migrated to save their lives and are fully dependent on monthly financial assistance , withdrawing it by a stroke of pen is not a wise decision, so the government should revisit the decision and release migrant pension to all sufferers irrespective of their party affiliation.