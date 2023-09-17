Withdrawing political migrant pension not  wise decision: Congress

In a statement Monga on Sunday expressed grave concern over withdrawing pension of political leaders belonging to different political parties despite braving the brunt of militancy.

“The previous state government in coordination with Centre had sanctioned monthly financial assistance and ration to political migrants on the basis of threats to their lives and families, but withdrawing the facility shall lead to their starvation, which will be suicidal for their families. They have paid the price for being Nationalist,” Monga added and cautioned the government about the fallout of this decision, which is bound to add more problems to migrants.