Withdrawn posts were delayed since 2004; vacancies to be fast tracked: J&K admin

Srinagar, Feb 06: The posts referred to PSC and SSB before 31 October 2019 which were withdrawn in view of a government order recently will be put to fresh advertisement soon for selection on a fast track basis, official sources said on Sunday.
Earlier this week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a circular that it has withdrawn all vacancies referred to J&K Public Service Commission and (JKPSC) J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for recruitment before October 31, 2019, the day the Union Territory came into existence.
“In matter of withdrawal of posts referred to PSC /SSB before 31.10.2019, it is hereby clarified that only the posts where selections have not been made and results have not been declared have been withdrawn. Now, these posts shall be put to fresh advertisement for selection on fast track basis to ensure that they are filled up in a time bound manner taking into account reservation and domicile rules,” an official source told Greater Kashmir.
The source said that a number of posts were referred to PSC /SSB by various departments, but they remained stuck up for long time, in some cases 2004 onwards.
“Some of these posts could not have been advertised, as they were against recruitment rules. Therefore, selection against these posts could not have been made. Withdrawing these posts was essential to ensure that they can be filled up as per rules in vogue, opening opportunities for youth of J&K,” added the source.
Appointments to posts referred are required to be made in a timely manner, normally within a year or so. Delay of several years vitiates the process, said another source.
Clarifying the reason behind the withdrawal of these posts, the source said: “Further, the recruitment rules of various departments have been changed/updated. The qualification and the experience required for number of posts have changed. Moreover, after 31.10.2019, some posts were also transferred to union territory of Ladakh. Selection against posts transferred to Ladakh can no longer be made. Hence withdrawal of these posts was essential.”
He said the job opportunities for the youths have not been curtailed due withdrawal of these posts, as these posts will be re-advertised soon.
“Already all new vacancies are being referred to recruitment agencies for continuing the process of fast track recruitment, providing equal opportunity to all. These posts shall also be put to recruitment drive along with the already identified vacancies across the departments. Free, fair, merit based selections shall be ensured,” he added.