Withdrawn posts were delayed since 2004; vacancies to be fast tracked: J&K admin

Earlier this week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a circular that it has withdrawn all vacancies referred to J&K Public Service Commission and (JKPSC) J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for recruitment before October 31, 2019, the day the Union Territory came into existence.

“In matter of withdrawal of posts referred to PSC /SSB before 31.10.2019, it is hereby clarified that only the posts where selections have not been made and results have not been declared have been withdrawn. Now, these posts shall be put to fresh advertisement for selection on fast track basis to ensure that they are filled up in a time bound manner taking into account reservation and domicile rules,” an official source told Greater Kashmir.

The source said that a number of posts were referred to PSC /SSB by various departments, but they remained stuck up for long time, in some cases 2004 onwards.