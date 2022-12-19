Within 24 hours, police solve robbery case in Budgam, arrest three persons: Officials

Srinagar, Dec 19: Police on Monday claimed to have solved a robbery case within 24 hours by arresting three accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen cash from their possession besides seized vehicle used for commission of the crime.

Quoting a police spokesman in a handout, GNS reported that on 18th December Police Station Chadoora received a written complaint from one Shakir Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad Shergojri resident of Nowpora, Chadoora to the effect that he along with his brother namely Wahid Ahmad Shergojri was retuning from Srinagar in their auto load Carrier.

On reaching Badipora Chadoora, one Tata Mobile (load carrier) bearing registration number JK04H/2086 in which 03 unknown persons were on board stopped their auto load carrier and attacked them, due to which they sustained injuries.