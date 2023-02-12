With doctor on video call, paramedics help woman deliver baby in snow-bound Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 12: Paramedics in the Keran area of north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district have managed a delivery of a baby without a gynaecologist, in '3 Idiots' movie style. Both mother and baby are safe.

BMO Kralpora Dr M Shafi, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer, (KNO) said that on Friday, an expecting mother from the Kalas Keran area with labour pain was brought to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Keran where there was no gynaecologist posted.

“We tried to shift the patient to Kralpora but the inclement weather didn't allow us to do so,” he said. “Even due to continuous snowfall, we were unable to take the patient to any other hospital.”