Without peace, tourism and development not possible: LG Manoj Sinha

"Without peace, no development and tourism can happen. It is not only the job of security forces to cement peace but every one including locals have to play their part. Elected representatives have a great responsibility,” the LG said.

The LG said that the everyone must work to promote tourism. “We must leave no stone unturned to ensure tourism is promoted in J&K. We want J&K to become a global tourism destination and we have been able to achieve that to a greater extent so far,” he said.

Congratulating the administration and tourism departed, the LG said that Bungus festival is organised on a big scale is a success and a great achievement. "A lot of change has happened in here in the past couple of years,” he said, adding that “Tourism is part of our culture and identity”

He thanked all those who have come to Kashmir from different parts of the world and country. "Integrated tourism plan is being carved. Offbeat destinations and unexplored places are being explored by visitors,” the LG said.

The LG said that year so far 1. 58 crore tourists have visited J&K. "It not just a number rather a new beginning of the region,” he said.

Stating that that the administration is committed to promote and explore tourist destinations, the LG said that Bungus is fit for Trekking and for those who love streams. “Every visitor who visits Kashmir goes back with great memories. Every visitor is becoming our brand ambassador. They encourage everyone back home to visit J&K,” he said.

He said that three years ago when he joined as LG in J&K there were a lot of challenges. "Despite Covid all destinations were promoted through road shows and other means. It was ensured that these promotions reach to everyone,” the LG said.

The LG also said that the private sector is very important for infrastructure development.

He assured that the administration is working to make J&K a best tourism destination. "It is aimed to promote offbeat destinations. This place offers lifetime opportunities to visitors. Every effort is being ensured to help people earn livelihood. With growing home stays locals are able to earn livelihood,” he said.

He said that this year so far 25,000 tourists visited Gurez valley.

Attributing the increasing tourism footfall to G20 meeting held in Srinagar, he said that the successful event has helped attract more tourists from across the globe. "There is a 350 Per cent increased tourist footfall compared to last year. This year record number of 2.25 figure is expected to cross,” the LG said—(KNO)