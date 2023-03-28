Woman among seven alleged drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, March 28: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested seven alleged drug peddlers including a woman in two separate incidents in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.

While three drug peddlers were arrested and 63 grams of contraband brown sugar like substance recovered at Sheeri Market during naka checking, another four drug peddlers including a woman were arrested and 60 grams of contraband heroin like substance was recovered at Boniyar,Baramulla.

In the Sheeri case, a police spokesperson said that under the supervision of Peerzada Aijaz Ahmad DySP Hqrs Baramulla assisted by Inspr Waseem Jahangir, SHO PS Sheeri, they arrested 3 Drug Peddlers namely Zubair Ahmad Pandith S/O Mohd Hayat Pandith R/O Gantamulla Payeen, Waheed Bashir Lone S/O Bashir Ahmad Lone & Mushtaq Ahmad Lone S/O Ali Mohd Lone both residents of Fatehgarh Sheeri during naka checking at Sheeri Market. On seeing the naka party they tried to flee from the spot but were apprehend tactfully by the alert naka party.

During their personal search 63 grams of contraband Brown Sugar like substance was recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately. A Case under NDPS Act registered in Police Station Sheeri and investigations set in motion.