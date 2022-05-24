Woman among seven arrested for copper wire theft: Railway Police

A Railway Police official identified the accused as Iqbal Sheikh of Kolkata presently living at Haft Chinar, Shair Ali of West New Delhi presently living at Haft Chinar, Sahil Sheikh of New Delhi, presently living at HMT Srinagar, Haroon Suhail of New Delhi, presently at HMT, Suhaq Saleem of Kolkata, presently at HMT, Shaheen Sheikh of New Delhi presently at HMT and Nargis Alias Panna, a local of Haft Chinar Srinagar, news agency KNT reported.

They were arrested from Shergari Haft Chinar and Parimpora areas of Srinagar city and OHE Copper Wire worth Rs 180,000, one Auto-Rickshaw (JK16-1304) and weapons of offence including hexa blade, cutter, rope and earthing wire have been recovered form their possession.