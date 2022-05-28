Woman among three arrested with 7 kg Narcotics, two IEDs in Kupwara: police

Srinagar, May 28: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three persons, which included a woman and recovered narcotics and two IEDs from their possession at Sadhna Top in frontier district Kupwara in north Kashmir.
Quoting a police spokesman, news agency GNS reported that during a routine naka checking by Police & Army at NC Pass (Sadhna Pass) on late Friday evening, one LP truck bearing registration JK01AN-8218 driven by Imtiyaz Ahmad son of Habibullah Khan, resident of Chitterkote Karnah was put to sustained checking and search. During search of the this vehicle, 07 packets of heroin like narcotics substance weighing about 07 kgs and two IEDs were recovered from the possession of three persons namely Imtiyaz Ahmad son of Habibullah Khan, Ghulam Nabi son of Ashiq Ali and a woman (name withheld) all residents of Chitterkote Tanghdar, police said.
“From the initial investigations, it has transpired that the trio was transporting the narcotics & IEDs to other parts of the valley to aid and promote terrorist activities”, it added.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Karnah and investigation taken up.