Woman among three arrested with 7 kg Narcotics, two IEDs in Kupwara: police

Quoting a police spokesman, news agency GNS reported that during a routine naka checking by Police & Army at NC Pass (Sadhna Pass) on late Friday evening, one LP truck bearing registration JK01AN-8218 driven by Imtiyaz Ahmad son of Habibullah Khan, resident of Chitterkote Karnah was put to sustained checking and search. During search of the this vehicle, 07 packets of heroin like narcotics substance weighing about 07 kgs and two IEDs were recovered from the possession of three persons namely Imtiyaz Ahmad son of Habibullah Khan, Ghulam Nabi son of Ashiq Ali and a woman (name withheld) all residents of Chitterkote Tanghdar, police said.