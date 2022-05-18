Woman among three arrested with contraband, cash in Kupwara: police

Srinagar, May 18: Police on Wednesday arrested three drug smugglers including a woman and recovered contraband and Rs 5.6 lakh cash from them in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
A police spokesman said that 1.12 Kg charas and Rs 5.60 lakh cash was recovered from narcotics smuggler Mohd Shafi Gojar of Diver Lolab PS Lalpora while in another case, brown sugar was recovered from Gullu Begum and Tanveer Khan of Keran by PS Keran.
