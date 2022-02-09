Woman among three injured as car plunges into gorge in Kupwara

The injured trio was evacuated from the site and taken to Sub-district hospital Kupwara for treatment from where they were referred to a Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

The injured persons have been identified as Driver Showkat Ahmad Lone of Cherkoot, expecting mother Rubeena wife of Tariq Ahmad Majnoo of Shumriyaal and Tariq Ahmad Majnoo son of Wali Mohammad Majnoo of Shumriyaal.