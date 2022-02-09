Woman among three injured as car plunges into gorge in Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 9: A pregnant lady was among three persons injured after a car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the car bearing registration number JK09A-5332 met with the mishap at Lolab bypass resulting in injuries to three persons.
The injured trio was evacuated from the site and taken to Sub-district hospital Kupwara for treatment from where they were referred to a Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.
The injured persons have been identified as Driver Showkat Ahmad Lone of Cherkoot, expecting mother Rubeena wife of Tariq Ahmad Majnoo of Shumriyaal and Tariq Ahmad Majnoo son of Wali Mohammad Majnoo of Shumriyaal.
A police official confirming the incident told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations.