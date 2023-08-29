Woman among three injured in bear attack in Kulgam

Kulgam, Aug 29: Three persons including a woman received injuries on Tuesday after they were attacked by a bear at Nagam area of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency–Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a bear attacked and injured three people at Nagam, D H Pora.
“The trio was working in an orchard when the bear attacked them. They were taken to the District Hospital for treatment,” he said.
He identified the injured as Muhammad Ramzan Malik, Muhammad Shafi Malik and Raja Begum—all from Nagam, D H Pora.
He said the condition of all the three injured persons is stable and are being treated at the hospital.