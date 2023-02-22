Woman among three persons arrested in ‘narco terror’ case in Kashmir: SIA

Srinagar, Feb 22: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Wednesday said that it has arrested three including a woman for smuggling around 24 kilograms of narcotics worth crores of rupees from Pakistan.State Investigation Agency in a statement, as reported by news agency Kashmir Dot Com, said “Targeting the financial networks of terror outfits with an aim to destroy its ecosystem and support structure completely, State Investigation Agency, Kashmir conducted searches on Monday at multiple locations in districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla.”
About 04 premises of narco terror suspects in different districts of Kashmir were searched on Tuesday viz residential premises of Abdul Rashid Bhat R/O Padgampora, Awantipora, Danish Farooq R/O Nasrullapora, Budgam, Abdul Rashid Mir R/O Amargrah, Sopore and Ovais Gul Bhat R/O Hardu Akad Anantnag in compliance to search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with investigation of case FIR No. 19/2022, U/S 8/21,29 NDPS Act, 13,17, 18, 39,40 UA (P) Act read with section 120-B, 121, 121 A IPC of P/S CI/SIA Srinagar, registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir, they said.
The SIA further said that it has learnt that investigation of the case has so far unearthed a narco- terror module that was being operated by proscribed terrorist organizations across the border in coordination with Central Jail Srinagar based handlers.They said that investigations established so far that the syndicate had succeeded in smuggling around 24 kilograms of Narcotics worth crores of rupees from Pakistan, transported it to different places through human couriers, sold it to dealers at different places, collected the sale proceeds, and used a large portion of the proceeds for prohibited activities for supporting and nurturing terror activities. The narcotics proceeds were used for personal financial enrichment of members of the syndicate besides, huge narcotic proceeds were channelized to support and finance terror activities in the valley.
Three members of the syndicate including a lady have so far been arrested, during the investigation of the case, the SIA said adding that further investigation in the case is continuing.