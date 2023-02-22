Woman among three persons arrested in ‘narco terror’ case in Kashmir: SIA

Srinagar, Feb 22: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Wednesday said that it has arrested three including a woman for smuggling around 24 kilograms of narcotics worth crores of rupees from Pakistan.State Investigation Agency in a statement, as reported by news agency Kashmir Dot Com, said “Targeting the financial networks of terror outfits with an aim to destroy its ecosystem and support structure completely, State Investigation Agency, Kashmir conducted searches on Monday at multiple locations in districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla.”

About 04 premises of narco terror suspects in different districts of Kashmir were searched on Tuesday viz residential premises of Abdul Rashid Bhat R/O Padgampora, Awantipora, Danish Farooq R/O Nasrullapora, Budgam, Abdul Rashid Mir R/O Amargrah, Sopore and Ovais Gul Bhat R/O Hardu Akad Anantnag in compliance to search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with investigation of case FIR No. 19/2022, U/S 8/21,29 NDPS Act, 13,17, 18, 39,40 UA (P) Act read with section 120-B, 121, 121 A IPC of P/S CI/SIA Srinagar, registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir, they said.