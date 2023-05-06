Couple among four persons die in lightning strike, cloudburst in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 6: Four persons including a couple were killed in cloud burst and lightning strike incidents at two different locations in Kashmir Valley on Saturday, officials said.

Quoting senior officer, news agency GNS reported that there was a cloudburst at Bujbagh area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district this afternoon, resulting in the death of two persons namely Hilal Ahmed Hanji (25) and his wife Rozia Jan (25).