Couple among four persons die in lightning strike, cloudburst in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 6: Four persons including a couple were killed in cloud burst and lightning strike incidents at two different locations in Kashmir Valley on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting senior officer, news agency GNS reported that there was a cloudburst at Bujbagh area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district this afternoon, resulting in the death of two persons namely Hilal Ahmed Hanji (25) and his wife Rozia Jan (25).
In a similar incident in Budgam, two persons, including a woman died when lightning struck them at a high-altitude meadow land in Mujpathri area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
The deceased were identified as Taja Begum, wife of Abdus Samad Chopan and Mohammad Sultan Chopan son-in-law of Ghulam Mohammad Chopan of Gurwaith Kalan.
Officials said that police have registered cases in connection with both incidents.