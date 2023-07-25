Woman among two held for posing as income tax officers in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, July 25: Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested two ‘fake’ income tax officers in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, reports said.
Quoting reliable sources, news agency KDC reported that one Uzma Syed daughter of Mohammad Syed Shah, a resident of Kujar Kulgam and Abrar Ahmad Thag son of Ghulam Nabi Thag, a resident of Hazratbal Janglat Mandi entered inside the Kokernag Treasury office and posed as Income Tax officers.
The officials at the treasury informed the police and accordingly both were immediately arrested.
A police officer confirmed and said that an FIR number 100 of 2023 under section 468, 471 of Indian penal code has been registered and further investigation in this case has been set into motion.