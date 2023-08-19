Woman among two injured in separate bear attacks in Anantnag

Reports said that a woman namely Fahmeeda Begum wife of Altaf Ahmad Wagay resident of Seer Chek was attacked and injured by a bear.

She was evacuated to SDH Seer for treatment.

In a separate Incident, one Ala-u-Din Chauhan (70) son of Mohammad Akbar Chauhan resident of Shutroo Larnoo was left injured by a bear at his native village.

The injured person was immediately taken to SDH Kokernag for treatment. (GNS)