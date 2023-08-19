Woman among two injured in separate bear attacks in Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 19: Two persons, including a woman, were injured in separate bear attacks in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday afternoon.
Reports said that a woman namely Fahmeeda Begum wife of Altaf Ahmad Wagay resident of Seer Chek was attacked and injured by a bear.
She was evacuated to SDH Seer for treatment.
In a separate Incident, one Ala-u-Din Chauhan (70) son of Mohammad Akbar Chauhan resident of Shutroo Larnoo was left injured by a bear at his native village.
The injured person was immediately taken to SDH Kokernag for treatment. (GNS)