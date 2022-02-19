Woman among two Punjab residents arrested for alleged murder of Handwara man

Srinagar, Feb 19: Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested two persons including a woman for allegedly murdering a textile hawker from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, son of Habibullah Mir, a resident of Siraj Pura village of Handwara in the north Kashmir district was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a sack on the roadside from Ferozepur to Mallawal on Friday morning, news agency KNO reported while quoting a statement by Punjab police.
Mir, along with his business associate Mohammad Amin Beg, son of Mohammad Rustam from the same village had been working as hawkers in Ferozpur area of the north Indian state for the last 20 years.
As per police, the two used to return to their apartment around 5-6 pm, but on Thursday February 17, Mushtaq Ahmed did not return and his mobile number was also not working.
Later, his body was found lying in a sack on the roadside from Ferozepur to Mallawal with blood oozing from his mouth, police said.
A case under number 36 under section 302 of IPC was registered at Bhad Police Station Sadar Ferozepur the next day against unknown persons on the basis of the above information.
A team headed by Jagwinder Kumar, Deputy Captain of Police (Inv.) Ferozepur and Inspector Jagdish Kumar in charge of CIA Staff, Ferozepur was formed, which was able to nab the accused within 24 hours.
The two accused have been identified as Sonu son of Janta Singh of village Arif K Hall resident of village Sodhe Wala Police Station Sadar Ferozepur and Beant Kaur, wife of Shaan Singh resident of Aav Ke Hall resident of village Baure in the jurisdiction of Wala Police Station Sadar.
As per police, a motorcycle under number PB-66-A4699 Bajaj Paltina along with cash and Aadhar card were recovered from the accused.