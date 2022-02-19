Woman among two Punjab residents arrested for alleged murder of Handwara man

Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, son of Habibullah Mir, a resident of Siraj Pura village of Handwara in the north Kashmir district was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a sack on the roadside from Ferozepur to Mallawal on Friday morning, news agency KNO reported while quoting a statement by Punjab police.

Mir, along with his business associate Mohammad Amin Beg, son of Mohammad Rustam from the same village had been working as hawkers in Ferozpur area of the north Indian state for the last 20 years.

As per police, the two used to return to their apartment around 5-6 pm, but on Thursday February 17, Mushtaq Ahmed did not return and his mobile number was also not working.