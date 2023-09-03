Woman arrested for impersonating as police officer in Baramulla

On 1 September, Police Station Kunzer received a complaint from one person namely Wasif Hassan of Kunzer stating therein that during a bus journey where he was approached by a woman who identified herself as Ashia, claiming to be a Sub-Inspector currently stationed at Police Station Kunzar. She assured the complainant Hasan that she had the authority to secure a position for him as a constable in J&K Police. Lured by the promise of a job opportunity, Hasan gave Rs 10,000/- rupees to the impersonating police officer.

The impersonating officer (Ashia) further recontacted Hasan on soliciting an additional amount to expedite the delivery of his appointment order. She promised that this process would be completed within 2 to 3 days. Suspecting deception, Hasan promptly reported the matter to Police Station Kunzer. Accordingly, a case was registered in police station and investigation was set into motion.