Woman charred to death after fire guts house in Bandipora

Srinagar, Dec 03: A 35-year-old woman was charred to death in a blaze at Taki Shah village of Bandipora district in northern Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
Naseema Begum, wife of Fayaz Ahmad Khan, a resident of Taki Shah village was charred to death after fire broke out in her house last night.
The structure along with household items was completely gutted in the blaze, reported news agency KNO.
A police official while confirming the incident said that the cause of fire is being ascertained but apparently seems to have been caused by a short circuit.