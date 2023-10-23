Woman delivers quadruplets in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Kupwara, Oct 23: A woman in north Kashmir's Kupwara district has delivered quadruplets at sub-district hospital last night, reports said. However, three babies couldn't survive because they were underweight, said an official.
A woman (name withheld), from Keran Kupwara was admitted with labour pain at PHC Keran. Sensing exigency of the case, the doctors referred the woman to SDH Kupwara around midnight.
Given due care and treatment by a team of doctors, the woman delivered four babies at around 2 AM.
The woman was under assessment and treatment of Dr. Shazia, (Nurse) Raziya and (FMPHW) Zamrooda.
When contacted, Medical Superintendent Kupwara, Dr Mohammad Shafi told GNS that such cases' are always difficult to tackle. "It fortunately was a normal delivery given the rarity of such cases", he said adding "Such cases' usually require a higher degree of assessment and accuracy and the good thing is that we didn't had to refer the woman to any other hospital".
Fresh Update:
Three babies passed away soon after being born, news agency GNS quoted a close relative of the mother. The fourth baby was also moved to SKIMS Bemina for specialised treatment, he said.
"We live at a height of some 8000 ft. from main Keran and there isn't any proper medical health facility or road connectivity", he said.
"We urge the district administration to kindly grant enough medical facilities and proper road connectivity to alleviate the sufferings of people", he urged.