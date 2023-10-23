Woman delivers quadruplets in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Kupwara, Oct 23: A woman in north Kashmir's Kupwara district has delivered quadruplets at sub-district hospital last night, reports said. However, three babies couldn't survive because they were underweight, said an official.

A woman (name withheld), from Keran Kupwara was admitted with labour pain at PHC Keran. Sensing exigency of the case, the doctors referred the woman to SDH Kupwara around midnight.