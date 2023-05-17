Woman dies after hit by bike in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 17: A woman died after she was hit by a motorcyclist in Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday afternoon.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the accident took place near Redwani Payeen area of Qaimoh this afternoon when an unknown biker hit the woman identified as Hajera Banoo (45) wife of Khurshid Ahmad Khanday of Danav Bogund.