Woman dies, another person injured in Bijbehara road mishap

GNS reported that an accident took place near Petrol Pump in Sangam Bijbehara, resulting in injuries to two persons identified as Khatija Begum, wife of Abdul Aziz Awan and Bilal Ahmad Awan son of Mohammad Sultan - both residents of Rajouri.

The duo was evacuated from the site to SDH Bijbehara, where Khatija Begum succumbed shortly after being admitted for treatment.

Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been registered in this regard for investigations.