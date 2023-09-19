Woman dies mysteriously in Reasi

Srinagar, Sep 19: A young woman died under mysterious conditions in Reasi district area and her body has been retrieved from Chenab river.
The deceased has been identified as Pooja Devi (20) wife of Shamsher Singh resident Miran Sahib.
She was married in Miran Sahib of Jammu while her parents are resident of Arnas area of Reasi district.
Officials said that body of woman was seen in river at Arnas in Reasi and it is being suspected that she fell in river from Kanthan bridge of Reasi.
Police said to have taken possession of woman’s body and started investigation into the matter.