Woman drowns in nallah Sindh in Sonamarg, body retrieved

Ganderbal, Aug 30: The body of a 38-year-old woman who had drowned in nallah Sindh in Sonamarg on Monday evening was fished out from Gagengar area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday morning, officials said.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that Masrat Bano, a resident of Banibagh Kangan, drowned in Sindh under mysterious circumstances.
He said a rescue operation was launched which continued till late night but the body couldn't be traced.
The official said that the rescue operation was resumed on Tuesday morning by teams of police, SDRF and local volunteers.
SHO police station Sonamarg Younis Bashir said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation taken up.
He said after legal formalities the body will be handed over to her kin.