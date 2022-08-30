Woman drowns in Sonamarg stream

Ganderbal: The body of a 38-year-old woman who had drowned in the nallah Sindh in Sonamarg on Monday was fished out from the Gagengar area of Ganderbal district on Tuesday, Police said.
According to Police, Masrat Bano of Banibagh Kangan drowned in Sindh under mysterious circumstances.
Police said that soon after her drowning, a rescue operation was launched which continued till late at night on Monday but the body could not be traced.
It said that the rescue operation by teams of local volunteers, Police, and SDRF resumed Tuesday morning.
SHO Police Station Sonamarg Younis Bashir said that after legal formalities, the body of the woman was handed over to her family.