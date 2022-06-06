Woman drug peddler among 2 arrested in Karnah, narcotics recovered

Kupwara: Police on Monday said that it arrested a woman along with her acquaintance involved in drug smuggling and peddling in border town Karnah of Kupwara.

A police officer said that acting on a specific tip off that a female drug smuggler and her acquaintance were on way to Cheterkote area to sell narcotics among youth of Karnah, a joint naka was established by Police and Army in presence of local Executive Magistrate Chamkote.

"During naka checking the duo was apprehended and heroin like substances weighing 35 & 43 grams were recovered from their possession," he added.