Woman drug peddler among 2 arrested in Karnah, narcotics recovered

Kupwara: Police on Monday said that it arrested a woman along with her acquaintance involved in drug smuggling and peddling in border town Karnah of Kupwara.
A police officer said that acting on a specific tip off that a female drug smuggler and her acquaintance were on way to Cheterkote area to sell narcotics among youth of Karnah, a joint naka was established by Police and Army in presence of local Executive Magistrate Chamkote.
"During naka checking the duo was apprehended and heroin like substances weighing 35 & 43 grams were recovered from their possession," he added.
The duo has been identified as Razia Begum alias Bulbul wife of Zakir Hussain Shah and Aftab Ahmad Shah son of late Altaf Ahmad Shah both residents of Takiya Bahadurkote in Karnah tehsil.
"Pertinent to mention here that husband of the woman drug smuggler and her two brothers are already in jail for their involvement in narcotics smuggling from across the LoC. The arrest of the woman is a big breakthrough for Police as she is suspected to be deeply involved in cross LoC smuggling of the narcotics in Karnah area of the district," reads a police statement.