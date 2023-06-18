Woman found dead in Budgam's Doodganga nallah

Budgam, June 18: A woman's dead body was recovered from Nallah Doodganga at Wathora area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday afternoon.
Quoting official sources, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the body of woman was found by locals near Wathora playground, who later informed the police accordingly.
Locals identified the woman as Jameela, wife of Haji Gh Ahmad Wagay of nearby village Buchroo, who has reportedly slipped while crossing the temporary bridge on Nallah Shaliganga when she was going to agriculture field.
“The body has been recovered from the spot while further investigations have been started,” the official said.